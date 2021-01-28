Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass gaming service surpasses 18 million subscribers

The company further stated that its revenue has jumped to 17 percent, while its net income operating jumped by 33 percent.


FP TrendingJan 28, 2021 15:12:43 IST

Tech giant Microsoft has announced its quarterly result for its second quarter of 2021, wherein the company has stated that its game streaming service, Xbox Game Pass, now has 18 million subscribers. The company stated that the Xbox Live online gaming service now had more than 100 million monthly active users. The details were mentioned on Windows Central. In terms of revenue, the Xbox content and service revenue has increased by 40 percent in the current quarter at the rate of 38 percent year-on-year basis.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass gaming service surpasses 18 million subscribers

The company further stated that its revenue has jumped to 17 percent i.e. $43.1 billion, while its net income operating jumped by 33 percent i.e. $15.5. Image: Xbox

The company further stated that its revenue has jumped to 17 percent i.e. $43.1 billion, while its net income operating jumped by 33 percent i.e. $15.5.

In terms of specific services, the Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew by 10 percent, which is up to 8 percent in constant currency, while the Windows OEM revenue increased by 1 percent. Microsoft also stated that its Surface revenue grew by 3 percent that is up by 1 percent in constant currency, while its search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs went on to grow by 2 percent.

Apart from the company's high-end and budget-friendly consoles in the market, the Xbox Game Pass will also be available on mobile devices and PC that will allow users more choice, without having to shell out $499 / £449 / AU$749 on the gaming console, just for playing a handful of games.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella went on to say that the company had seen the dawn of the second wave of digital transformation over the past year that has swept every company and every industry, which has helped every organization to build their own digital capability in terms of growth and resilience. Microsoft has powered this shift via the world’s largest and comprehensive cloud platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with up to 16 GB of RAM launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499

Jan 22, 2021
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with up to 16 GB of RAM launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499
Microsoft Lists app that lets users categorise data in lists is now available for iOS users

Microsoft Lists

Microsoft Lists app that lets users categorise data in lists is now available for iOS users

Jan 21, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021