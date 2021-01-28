FP Trending

Tech giant Microsoft has announced its quarterly result for its second quarter of 2021, wherein the company has stated that its game streaming service, Xbox Game Pass, now has 18 million subscribers. The company stated that the Xbox Live online gaming service now had more than 100 million monthly active users. The details were mentioned on Windows Central. In terms of revenue, the Xbox content and service revenue has increased by 40 percent in the current quarter at the rate of 38 percent year-on-year basis.

The company further stated that its revenue has jumped to 17 percent i.e. $43.1 billion, while its net income operating jumped by 33 percent i.e. $15.5.

In terms of specific services, the Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew by 10 percent, which is up to 8 percent in constant currency, while the Windows OEM revenue increased by 1 percent. Microsoft also stated that its Surface revenue grew by 3 percent that is up by 1 percent in constant currency, while its search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs went on to grow by 2 percent.

Apart from the company's high-end and budget-friendly consoles in the market, the Xbox Game Pass will also be available on mobile devices and PC that will allow users more choice, without having to shell out $499 / £449 / AU$749 on the gaming console, just for playing a handful of games.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella went on to say that the company had seen the dawn of the second wave of digital transformation over the past year that has swept every company and every industry, which has helped every organization to build their own digital capability in terms of growth and resilience. Microsoft has powered this shift via the world’s largest and comprehensive cloud platform.