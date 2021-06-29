FP Trending

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on iOS devices and Windows 10 PCs. Vice President and Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming, Catherine Gluckstein announced the development in a blog post. The Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to its subscribers via browsers across countries.

Earlier, Microsoft had rolled out an invite-only beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly called xCloud) on iOS devices and PC. Now, it has been made accessible to everyone in 22 countries Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, and others. However, Indians have to wait a little longer to get this rollout.

The company has launched xbox.com/play where subscribers can get access to over 100 games in the Xbox Cloud Gaming library. Players can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming using their browsers including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari, given that they have a good internet connection.

Players can experience the Xbox Cloud Gaming on compatible devices through supported controllers, touch controls, or the Backbone One controller for iOS.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by Xbox Series X. According to the company, this will allow gamers to experience game streaming at 1080 p at up to 60 fps across “the broadest of devices.”

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg #XboxGamePass — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99 (approx Rs 1,100) in the US. The subscription is currently listed with a huge discount rate of just $1 (approx Rs 75). Also, players can get two extra months of free subscription after they buy a one-month subscription.