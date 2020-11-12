FP Trending

Soon after the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is already having to tell people not to blow vape smoke into their consoles. Microsoft's plea comes after videos started flooding online about the Xbox Series X blowing smoke. According to a report in CNET, a Spanish-language unverified Twitter account called Xbox Studio dispelled the fake news showing how the smokey effect people were claiming was caused by overheating was actually achieved through blowing vape smoke into the console.

For the English people: I want to show you, how, with a Vapor and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is "On Fire" — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

They even shared a tweet for English speaking users, writing, "I want to show you, how, with a Vapor and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is "On Fire"." The official Xbox account too had two tweet, "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."

For any non-vape related support questions please check out the info here: https://t.co/3CVPbbNm6D — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing for Xbox too tweeted urging people to put down the vape and pick up the controller for the consoles.

PSA: Put down the vape and pick up the controller. A whole new generation always! ‍♂️ https://t.co/S0zffplbJJ — Aaron Greenberg ‍♂️U (@aarongreenberg) November 11, 2020

Following the viral claims online, a Microsoft spokesperson sent GameSpot a statement about the videos of smoking Xbox Series X, stating that they take all product safety reports seriously and findings from their initial investigations do not align with some of the claims that are being broadly reported.

Xbox Series X and Series S have officially launched in India. The new gaming consoles are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers. The Xbox Series X has been priced at Rs 49,990. The Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990.