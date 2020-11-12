Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft urges users 'to not blow vape smoke into Xbox Series X' after viral videos

Xbox Series X and Series S are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2020 16:56:35 IST

Soon after the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft is already having to tell people not to blow vape smoke into their consoles. Microsoft's plea comes after videos started flooding online about the Xbox Series X blowing smoke. According to a report in CNET, a Spanish-language unverified Twitter account called Xbox Studio dispelled the fake news showing how the smokey effect people were claiming was caused by overheating was actually achieved through blowing vape smoke into the console.

Microsoft urges users to not blow vape smoke into Xbox Series X after viral videos

Xbox Series X

They even shared a tweet for English speaking users, writing, "I want to show you, how, with a Vapor and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is "On Fire"." The official Xbox account too had two tweet, "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."

Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing for Xbox too tweeted urging people to put down the vape and pick up the controller for the consoles.

Following the viral claims online, a Microsoft spokesperson sent GameSpot a statement about the videos of smoking Xbox Series X, stating that they take all product safety reports seriously and findings from their initial investigations do not align with some of the claims that are being broadly reported.

Xbox Series X and Series S have officially launched in India. The new gaming consoles are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers.  The Xbox Series X has been priced at Rs 49,990. The Xbox Series S will cost Rs 34,990.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know

Nov 12, 2020
Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know
Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

Fortnite

Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

Nov 03, 2020
Twitter launches new feature 'Topics' in India that lets people follow subjects they like

twitter

Twitter launches new feature 'Topics' in India that lets people follow subjects they like

Oct 30, 2020
Parliamentary panel raps Twitter for showing Ladakh in China, seeks written explanation from US parent company

NewsTracker

Parliamentary panel raps Twitter for showing Ladakh in China, seeks written explanation from US parent company

Oct 28, 2020
PUBG is likely to return to India after Krafton’s deal with Microsoft Azure that focuses on 'privacy and data security'

PUBG

PUBG is likely to return to India after Krafton’s deal with Microsoft Azure that focuses on 'privacy and data security'

Nov 09, 2020
Google discloses zero-day vulnerability in Windows OS, security patch weeks away

Google Chrome

Google discloses zero-day vulnerability in Windows OS, security patch weeks away

Nov 03, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020