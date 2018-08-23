Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 20:03 IST

Microsoft to bundle Xbox consoles along with Xbox Live and Game Pass in the US

Microsoft is also working on a new Xbox accessory which has been internally codenamed, Washburn.

To streamline its services and make it easier for gamers to pay on a periodic basis, Microsoft is reportedly planning to unveil an Xbox All Access service.

Codenamed 'Project Largo' internally, Microsoft will likely bundle its Xbox One consoles with Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass for a fee paid monthly. A report by The Verge reveals a source close to Microsoft stating that both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X will be offered on subscription.

Microsoft Xbox One X

Microsoft Xbox One X

The report also adds that Microsoft is planning to offer its Xbox One X console bundled with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for as much as $34.99 per month in the US for a two year period. The subscription model will apparently be available across Microsoft stores in the country and the company is also trying to rope in PC makers to offer the bundle in other outlets.

Microsoft has also mentioned that the Xbox All Access service will be available to consumers in the US only for the time being but may make its way elsewhere if it gains popularity.

Interestingly, the company is also working on a new Xbox accessory which has been internally codenamed, Washburn. We don't know anything about it yet but it will likely launch in October, just after Microsoft’s launch of Forza Horizon 4.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

also see

Microsoft Surface Pen

Microsoft is reportedly rolling out a software update to fix Surface Pen issues

Aug 10, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft's Your Phone app is now available to Windows 10 users in US: Report

Aug 15, 2018

heart disease

Microsoft and Apollo Hospitals launch AI model to predict heart disease risk

Aug 17, 2018

data localisation

Amazon, American Express and Microsoft oppose India's data localisation plans

Aug 18, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft is developing next version of BP-monitoring smart glasses Glabella

Aug 19, 2018

Alexa x Cortana

Amazon and Microsoft release public preview of Alexa and Cortana integration

Aug 16, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018