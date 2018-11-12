Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 09:36 IST

Microsoft to bring PUBG to Xbox Game Pass subscription on 12 November: Report

This report comes in amid the rumours of PUBG hitting the Sony PS4 in December 2018.

With rumours claiming that Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) will hit the Sony Playstation 4 (PS4) in December, Microsoft is set to add the popular mobile game to the company's Xbox Game Pass subscription on 12 November, the media reported.

The addition means Xbox One users who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for $9.99 will now be able to access PUBG, alongside more than 100 others, The Verge reported late on Saturday.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Microsoft appears to have paid for a year of exclusivity on the Xbox One for PUBG, but a move to PS4 opens the game up to millions more as it continues to battle with the popularity of rival Fortnite, the report said.

With Microsoft exploring game streaming with its xCloud service, the company has been consistently pushing Xbox Game Pass. It is clearly a big part of the tech giant's future Xbox plans.

The company has also committed to releasing all of its first-party titles through Xbox Game Pass.

As part of this PUBG addition, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the service for a month for $1 during the holiday season, the report said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge global finale to be held in Dubai over three days

Nov 11, 2018

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile adds new events for Diwali and a kurta-pajama for your character

Oct 28, 2018

PUBG

PUBG joins hands with DC to introduce Joker and Harley Quinn to the game soon

Nov 06, 2018

Xbox One

Xbox One keyboard and mouse support to roll out for Fortnite and 14 other games

Nov 11, 2018

Tencent Games

Tencent to expand its addiction-prevention system to all games including PUBG Mobile

Nov 05, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone to be updated with MIUI 10 by 4 November

Oct 29, 2018

science

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018