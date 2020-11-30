Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

The fix was deployed server-side and there are no additional steps that users need to be taken to stay protected.


FP TrendingNov 30, 2020 13:12:16 IST

Microsoft has patched a bug in the Xbox website that could have led threat actors to link Xbox gamer tags to the real email addresses of the users. According to a report by ZDNet, the vulnerability was reported recently to Microsoft through the company's recently launched Xbox bug bounty program. In an interaction with ZDNet, Joseph 'Doc' Harris, one of the several security researchers who reported the issue to Microsoft, stated that the bug was located on enforcement.xbox.com, the web portal where Xbox users go to view strikes against their Xbox profile and file appeals if they feel they have been unfairly punished for their behaviour on the Xbox network.

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

The fix was deployed server-side and there are no additional steps that users need to be taken to stay protected.

As per the report, once users log in to the website, the Xbox Enforcement site creates a cookie file in their browser replete with details about their web session so that the gamer does not have to re-authenticate the next time they visit the site again.

Harris revealed that the portal's cookie file contained an Xbox user ID field that was unencrypted. Harris, subsequently edited the XUID field and replaced it with the XUID of a test account he created and had used for testing as part of the bug bounty program.

A Microsoft spokesperson revealed that the fix was deployed server-side and there are no additional steps that users need to be taken to stay protected.

As per the report, a security analyst working for Microsoft's Security Response Centre, which trials bug reports, revealed that the bug was not covered by the Xbox bug bounty program, but the company still agreed to feature Harris on its Bug Bounty Hall of Fame as a contributor.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Nov 20, 2020
Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart
DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

Nov 26, 2020
Ubisoft releases trailer of Immortals Fenyx Rising, to be available on 3 December

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft releases trailer of Immortals Fenyx Rising, to be available on 3 December

Nov 27, 2020
Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 launched in India: Pricing and specifications

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 launched in India: Pricing and specifications

Nov 18, 2020
Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Nov 17, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage revealed, release expected on 10 December

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage revealed, release expected on 10 December

Nov 18, 2020

science

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Nov 26, 2020