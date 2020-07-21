FP Trending

Microsoft has withdrawn the option to buy a one-year subscription of Xbox Live Gold. However, the company continues to offer one and three months subscriptions, reported Eurogamer.

It also reported that the removal of the 12-month subscription has given rise to speculations that Microsoft will either retire the service or refresh it for its next-gen system, Xbox Series X, which is likely to be unveiled towards the end of the year.

"At this time, Xbox has decided to remove the 12 months Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft online Store. Customers can still sign up for a one month or three month Xbox Live Gold subscription online through the Microsoft Store," TrueAcheivements reported, quoting a Microsoft spokesperson.

Microsoft recently said it is stopping production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital and decided to continue manufacturing the Xbox One S.

The Xbox One X was introduced in November 2017 and that time it was designed as “the world’s most powerful console”. Microsoft focused on power and hardware for its 6 teraflop Xbox One X.

On the other hand, the company unveiled Xbox One S All-Digital Edition in April last year as a disc-less version of the Xbox One S.

Microsoft was planning to continue to offer its Xbox All Access subscriptions for the Xbox Series X launch later this year so that users could upgrade to the new console.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions will provide support for the Project xCloud game streaming service, reported IGN. This will allow subscribers to play over 100 included titles on phones and tablets - including the upcoming Halo Infinite following its release.

Project xCloud is Xbox's game streaming service which will let users to play Xbox games across multiple, non-Xbox devices using remote servers.