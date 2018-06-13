While Microsoft made some amazing announcements at this year's E3, there is now some more news that has leaked regarding the Xbox's future.

It would seem that the next-gen Xbox console will reportedly be coming out in 2020. Not only that, it looks like Microsoft is actually working on a “family of devices” that are all going to be unveiled in 2020.

As per a report by Thurrott.com, there is still no word on exactly what these devices are, but there is a possibility that they could be focussed on streaming services.

As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft could also launch some Chromecast-like devices after the company cancelled their original plan of 'Xbox TV' back in 2016.

The next-gen Xbox though looks to be coming slightly early, considering the Xbox One X just came during November 2017 and the Xbox One came four years before that. However, if Xbox is to compete with Sony's PlayStation, faster updates for the Xbox might be the key.

Apart from that, it is reasonable to assume that all games for the Xbox One will be compatible with the new Xbox console.

Safe to say that Microsoft will also be experimenting with VR/AR in the new console as well. There isn't any more news but we'll update you as soon as we receive it.