Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft is shutting down Mixer, will redirect all Mixer sites, apps to Facebook Gaming starting 22 July

Facebook says that after onboarding, Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming.


tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2020 12:53:46 IST

Microsoft Corp is closing down Mixer, its live streaming service for games, and shifting users to Facebook Gaming, the technology giant’s Xbox division said on Monday.

Starting on 22 July, all Mixer sites and applications will redirect users to Facebook Inc's gaming app, Xbox said in a blog post.

"Beginning today, Facebook Gaming will make it easy for anyone in the Mixer community to join, if they choose to do so. We will work to transition the Mixer community over the next few weeks. Starting on 22 July, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming," Xbox wrote in the blog.

Microsoft is shutting down Mixer, will redirect all Mixer sites, apps to Facebook Gaming starting 22 July

Image: Xbox blog

For Mixer Partners wondering about partner status once the transition is complete, Facebook Gaming clarified in a blog:

"After onboarding, Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and we’ll match partner agreements as closely as possible. We want to maintain as much consistency as we can for Mixer Partners during this change, and we’ll do everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for those who decide to make the switch. Starting today, all Mixer Partners will receive an update from Mixer to kick off the transition process."

You can read more about what this transition will mean for Mixer partners here.

Microsoft bought Mixer in 2016, hoping to rope in millions of paying subscribers looking to watch live streams of their favorite gamers competing in e-sports or playing popular video games such as Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

However, despite online streaming viewership booming under coronavirus lockdowns, Mixer has struggled to leave the shadow of market leader Twitch, owned by Amazon Inc.

Even booking popular video game streamer Tyler Blevins, who goes by the online moniker “Ninja”, was not enough for Microsoft to close in on Twitch’s lead.

“It became clear that the time needed to grow our own live streaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences we want to deliver to gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said.

Microsoft, whose latest generation Xbox console is slated for launch later this year, said it will now focus on developing its XCloud video game streaming service and integrating it with Facebook’s gaming app.

With inputs from Reuters.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Pathfinder

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition to unveil on 18 August; to be available on PS4, Xbox One family of devices

Jun 12, 2020
Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition to unveil on 18 August; to be available on PS4, Xbox One family of devices
Microsoft Teams allows users to upload photos as background images on video calls

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams allows users to upload photos as background images on video calls

Jun 16, 2020
Seventeen-year-old boy in Japan is fighting the government for limiting video game time and internet usage

Gaming

Seventeen-year-old boy in Japan is fighting the government for limiting video game time and internet usage

Jun 12, 2020
Microsoft Surface Duo might get Android 11 update soon after its launch next month

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo might get Android 11 update soon after its launch next month

Jun 22, 2020
Direct showdowns, merging geographies and level playing field, what makes Esports unique

SportsTracker

Direct showdowns, merging geographies and level playing field, what makes Esports unique

Jun 17, 2020
Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes to be allowed to take the knee in protest, says Games chief

Sportstracker

Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes to be allowed to take the knee in protest, says Games chief

Jun 12, 2020

science

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020