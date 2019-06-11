tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 17:16:09 IST
Xbox’s Backward Compatibility program was launched back during E3 in 2015. It enabled Xbox and Xbox 360 games to run on the current Xbox One consoles. After four years of supporting and adding more than 600 games to the list, the program is coming to an end.
At E3 2019, Microsoft announced the next generation of the Xbox console codenamed Project Scarlett. Additionally, it also announced that thousands of games across all the four generations of Xbox will be playable on Scarlett. However, moving forward, no more Xbox and Xbox 360 titles will be added to the catalog of Xbox One.
Xbox has assured that working on Xbox compatibility across its platforms and devices “remains a top priority”.
Xbox games:
- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Xbox 360 games:
- Asura’s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syndicate
- Too Human
- Unreal Tournament III
New Xbox One X Enhanced updates:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Kameo Elements of Power
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
Microsoft said that the above-mentioned games can be played using the original disc from the previous generation consoles or they can be purchased digitally from the Microsoft Store.
