Xbox’s Backward Compatibility program was launched back during E3 in 2015. It enabled Xbox and Xbox 360 games to run on the current Xbox One consoles. After four years of supporting and adding more than 600 games to the list, the program is coming to an end.

At E3 2019, Microsoft announced the next generation of the Xbox console codenamed Project Scarlett. Additionally, it also announced that thousands of games across all the four generations of Xbox will be playable on Scarlett. However, moving forward, no more Xbox and Xbox 360 titles will be added to the catalog of Xbox One.

Xbox has assured that working on Xbox compatibility across its platforms and devices “remains a top priority”.

Xbox games:

Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360 games:

Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syndicate

Too Human

Unreal Tournament III

New Xbox One X Enhanced updates:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Kameo Elements of Power

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Microsoft said that the above-mentioned games can be played using the original disc from the previous generation consoles or they can be purchased digitally from the Microsoft Store.

