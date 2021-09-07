FP Trending

Microsoft Flight Simulator was planned to get the Top Gun: Maverick expansion soon, which was announced recently. It has now been delayed as Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed too. It is now expected to arrive next year. Microsoft Flight Simulator will get the Top Gun expansion when the movie will hit the theatres. This will happen on 27 May 2022, during the Memorial Day weekend. The movie was expected to release in November this year but got delayed due to increasing COVID-19 concerns.

Microsoft made the announcement via a blog post announcement. The post read, "Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, 27 May 2022. As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie".

The game will be released for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass and more details will be shared regarding the same in the future.

To recall, the Top Gun edition of Flight Simulator was announced by Asobo Studio during the recent Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase. The game will involve a number of the movie's elements, especially the jets.

Meanwhile, the Flight Simulator video game is expected to get a number of updates. This includes the World Update VI: Austria, Germany and Switzerland update, which is all set to release today. The Local Legends Plane Junkers JU-52 will also release on 9 September. More details can be found by heading over here.

It is also revealed that the fame will get the competitive multiplayer via the free Reno Air Races expansion pack later this year.

