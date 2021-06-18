FP Trending

There's a major update coming to the virtual world in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, one that focuses on Europe’s Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. In the World Update V: Nordics, people get to experience the majestic beauty of the region, as per Xbox.

This latest update, scheduled for launch on Xbox consoles, includes five challenges to land, designed to test and hone aviation mettle in different conditions. The airports to land include Denmark’s Bornholm, Norway’s Svalbard, Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda, Iceland’s Ísafjörður, and Finland’s Vaasa. The update also includes five bush trips, for the five Nordic countries, that highlight the best aspects of these destinations.

Simmers can go to the northern European sky and explore extensive fjords, super-high peaks, intriguing landscapes, and archaic castles from within the cockpit. Other elements of the World Update V: Nordics include more intricate detailing of broader landscapes, regional architecture enhancements and, broader data for 100 airports and 77 carefully opted interest points.

World Update V: The Nordics can be accessed by all Microsoft Flight Simulator users for free. To access it, your simulator has to be updated, says the press release.

Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated resulting in disrupted performance and behavior of the title. In such a case, you may move your community package(s) to another folder and relaunch the title in case of stability issues while loading it. Then, open the Microsoft Store or Steam app and download the launcher update. You may launch Microsoft Flight Simulator and install the update for in-game content. Once installed, you may drive to the Marketplace to download the free content update for The Nordics.

For the unaware, the first Microsoft Flight Simulator was launched in 1982. The Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam and is coming to Xbox Series X|S on 27 July.