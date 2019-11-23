Saturday, November 23, 2019Back to
Microsoft brings Minecraft Earth in early access to India on Android and iOS

Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality mobile game that brings the iconic franchise to the real-world.


tech2 News StaffNov 23, 2019 12:06:58 IST

Microsoft has introduced Minecraft Earth’s early access version in India. Interested people can download it right away on their Android and iOS devices.

Minecraft Earth on Android and iOS.

For those unaware, Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality mobile game that attempts to base the game in the real-world. The iconic franchise is already popular on other gaming platforms, and introducing it as an AR game makes it highly interesting.

It’s similar to Niantic’s Pokémon Go, however, Minecraft Earth will encourage more engagement in the community. Players have to explore the world to collect different kinds of materials that will enable them to build and place structures in the real world, viewable in-game. These structures could be their own while a group of players can collaborate to create a common one. Since this is online, anyone visiting these areas will be able to view the structures in their full glory.

As reported by IGN, the current early access version allows players to try their hands at ‘Adventures’. These are small worlds within the Minecraft Earth universe that have been procedurally generated and they will be time-limited. A smelting and crafting system has been introduced that will let players create and use tools with all the collected materials.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


