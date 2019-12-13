tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has announced the next-generation Xbox and it's called the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft released a preview video for the new gaming console at the Game Awards, which reveals the design and the name of the device.

The Xbox Series X looks a lot like a PC. It's like a small cuboidal tower, which is meant to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientation. At the Game Awards, Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that the Xbox Series X will “deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way,” according to a report by The Verge.

Microsoft hasn't revealed any further specifications of the gaming console, however, the company has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be officially released in Holiday 2020. Which means, by this time next year.

The Xbox Series X is expected to be powered by a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. Microsoft will be using an NVMe SSD, which promises to boost load times. Xbox Series X will also support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support.

In another interview with GameSpot, Spencer reportedly said, "We wanted to have a dramatic upgrade from the Xbox One base console. So when we do the math, we’re over eight times the GPU power of the Xbox One, and two times what an Xbox One X is.”

Additionally, Microsoft has also announced a new Xbox Wireless Controller. “Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple,” Microsoft revealed in a blog post.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.

