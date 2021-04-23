Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
Microsoft announces 13 EA Games that will receive FPS Boost on Xbox Series X, Series S

The backward compatibility team of Xbox Wire developed FPS Boost in February 2021, a feature that employed a variety of new ways for nearly doubling the original framerate on select titles.


FP TrendingApr 23, 2021 17:50:17 IST

Microsoft has announced that 13 Electronic Arts titles are receiving updates to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X, Series S with support up to 120 Hz. All these titles are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members via EA Play. These new FPS Boost games include:

Support for 120 Hz:

Battlefield 1

• Battlefield 4

• Battlefield 5

• Mirror's Edge Catalyst

• Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

• Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

• Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

• Star Wars Battlefront II

• Star Wars Battlefront

• Titanfall

• Titanfall 2

• Unravel 2

Support for 60 Hz:

Sea of Solitude

The backward compatibility team of Xbox Wire developed FPS Boost in February 2021, a feature that employed a variety of new ways for nearly doubling the original framerate on select titles for higher, steadier framerates that make the visual experience of these games, smoother resulting in more immersive gameplay.

In some instances, there could be a need to reduce a game’s resolution to ensure its smooth running and uninterrupted play because the requirements for graphics are higher to enable FPS Boost technology. FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X gamers, in select cases. However, it can easily be turned on under the Compatibility Options in the Manage game and add-ons setting.

To check if the game is running FPS Boost or Auto HDR, tap on the Xbox button on the controller while playing the game and you’ll see a Guide overlay indicator in the upper right corner which can be used to check if the features are enabled or not.

To experience FPS Boost and to be able to turn the feature on or off, make sure your console has received the latest update and you’ve rebooted your console.

An online video game subscription service, EA Play provides access to a library of first-party EA games that includes Battlefield and The Sims 4. Previously known as EA Access, EA Play is already part of Xbox Game Pass for consoles and allows Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S console owners to download and play games from EA Play on Xbox hardware.

