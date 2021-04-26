FP Trending

The Microgravity Gaming League (MGL FIFA 21) has been accounced by the Microgravity Ventures Private Limited in India. As per a press release, Microgravity is hosting this tournament on 8 and 9 May, in partnership with Battlefy and HP. The tournament will be divided into three phases: the Qualifier Phase, Battle Phase, and the Zero Hour Phase. The details of each phase can be found on Microgravity’s official website. The winners will be selected based on the FIFA 21 platform accessed through PlayStation 4.

Participants above 16 years of age plus professionals, enthusiasts, and casual gamers can participate in the tournament. People can register themselves with their PSN IDs on the website.

As per the press release, there are prizes for the Best Goal, Top Scorer categories, and top Gamer Goddesses prize, which will be identified through the Zero Hour Phase. Top gamers from the tournament will be given exciting prizes including HP Zbook 14U G6 Laptop, HP 24F IPS Monitor, and Microgravity vouchers worth Rs 10,000.

Do whatever it takes to win and #FeelTheKick. The biggest 2-day #FIFA 21 tournament in India is here and we are about to kick it to the next level. Win prizes worth upto ₹2,00,000! Last date to register is 6th May, 2021. Register now: https://t.co/ivnmeUn382#MGL #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/i6kt4NlJwB — Microgravity (@MicrogravityIND) April 24, 2021

Simultaneously, Microgravity has also been looking for "India’s Top Female Gamers".

"With every Microgravity Gaming League Tournament, we pick the top female gamer and help her reach the International Leagues where these Goddesses will be representing our country. Announced on Women’s Day, we began encouraging female gamers to go out there with our #ItsHerGame campaign and saw an immense support from the female gamer community," Microgravity says on its website.

“We are excited to have partnered with the best in the industry. At Microgravity, we are working to offer the best gaming experiences. We strongly believe that in the world of gaming, there are no biases and this MGL FIFA 21 tournament is a testament to this value. We have the vision to see the Indian gaming industry scale new heights in terms of impact. We are also looking to promote participation from women gamers,” said Rahul Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and MD, Microgravity.

In 2020, Microgravity successfully organised events lik the MGL Call of Duty: Mobile tournament and MGL Free Fire.