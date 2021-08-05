FP Trending

The Microgravity Gaming League (MGL) - Call of Duty: Mobile team deathmatch tournament has been announced by Microgravity Ventures Private Limited. This is a Freedom Month special edition tournament. The company has partnered with Battlefy to host the event on 21 and 22 August, 2021.

Teams will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis, and not more than 256 teams will be allowed to participate in this tournament. Registrations have been underway since 3 August on the Microgravity site. Individuals above 16 years of age can participate in this tournament.

This year’s MGL Call of Duty: Mobile will take place in two phases - the qualifier rounds on 21 August; the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third place, and the grand finale on 22 August. Registered teams will compete against each other in 5v5 multiplayer mode.

Microgravity, this year, has announced several gaming vouchers and a grand prize of over Rs 1,00,000 in value. Winners will get Rs 35,000, the first runner-up gets Rs 25,000, second runner-up gets Rs 15,000, the Top Fragger gets Rs 5,000 and the one who gets the Most Assisted Kills will receive Rs 5,000.

As a part of the #ItsHerGame campaign launched on International Women’s Day, Microgravity will also award female gamers who participate in the tournament. All women teams who top the ranks in the tournament will receive Rs 20,000 and the #GamerGoddesses crown. Five lucky viewers could also win vouchers of Rs 1,000 each for their support.

Microgravity organised three online gaming tournaments last year. MGL FIFA was held in May this year, with over 3,000 registrations from across India. MGL Free Fire took place in August and September last year, with over 20 thousand participants, ehile MGL Call of Duty: Mobile was held in December 2020, drawing over eight lakh impressions.

Talking about the tournament, Samrat Das Gupta, Head Marketing, Microgravity said, “We are very excited to feature Activision Blizzard’s thrilling game – Call of Duty: Mobile in Microgravity Gaming League’s Freedom Month Special. We aim to provide the online gaming community with support and motivation to pursue their passion, with an extra emphasis on the participation of women gamers.”