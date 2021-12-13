Monday, December 13, 2021Back to
Meta kicks off Gaming Community Challenge in India to strengthen gaming ecosystem on Facebook

With gaming communities on Facebook, users can host tournaments, create live streams, upload videos and engage in various topics and discussions.


News18 NetworkDec 13, 2021 12:40:10 IST

Meta (erstwhile Facebook) has announced the first ever Gaming Community Challenge in India to help community admins build gaming communities on popular social media platform Facebook. Called the Game of Tribes, the challenge will provide gamers an opportunity to connect with like-minded people and build their communities on Facebook. The communities will function around Facebook Gaming, where people can find entertaining gaming videos to watch, follow their favourite creators and game titles, and build meaningful connections in gaming groups and chats, along with other fun activities.

All gaming groups on Facebook are eligible to register for the challenge and will be categorised under ‘Lit’ for groups which are less than a year old and ‘Legends’ for groups older than a year. Image: Facebook

All gaming groups on Facebook are eligible to register for the challenge and will be categorised under 'Lit' for groups which are less than a year old and 'Legends' for groups older than a year. Image: Facebook

The Game of Tribes challenge will enable gaming enthusiasts, developers, publishers, and creators to build an active and engaged community on Facebook with rewards for community admins on reaching different milestones. All gaming groups on Facebook are eligible to register for the challenge and will be categorised under ‘Lit’ for groups which are less than a year old and ‘Legends’ for groups older than a year. The challenge is spread across six months and groups will be judged on the impact and engagement of their gaming community, with shortlisted community admins having the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, attend masterclasses and understand monetisation strategies.

With gaming communities on Facebook, people can host tournaments, create live streams, upload videos, connect with community members and contribute to a thriving community with engaging topics and discussions. The challenge will be executed by Communique Marketing Solutions, the activation partner for Game of Tribes.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Meta India said, “We are committed to growing the gaming ecosystem in the country and through Game of Tribes we will offer connection and support to gaming communities looking to upgrade their skills and expand their gaming connections. In India, more than 20 million people were active members in Facebook gaming groups, between July and August this year and this is a unique opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to interact and learn from thousands of elite gaming groups, creators, community builders and build engaged gaming communities on Facebook."

