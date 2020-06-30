FP Trending

MediaTek on Tuesday launched two new gaming series chipsets Helios G35 and G25. The latest chipsets are being built for “mainstream gaming smartphones.”

The chips come with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology that makes them faster, smoother, enhances their power efficiency, and provides brilliant graphics.

“The new chipsets always keep you connected and deliver the lowest latency gaming experience. They also offer enhanced imaging features, making these G-series chipsets a perfect fit for photography enthusiasts and gamers alike,” MediaTek said in a release.

A report by Android Police mentions that the new chips fill a void at the lower end of the company’s lineup, supplementing the previous G90, G85, G80, and G70.

Both the chipsets have Octa-core processors with integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics. The Helio G25 has a speed of up to 650MHz, while the G35 has up to 680 MHz.

They bring optimal power efficiency due to an advanced 12nm FinFET production process which, combined with MediaTek HyperEngine’s intelligent power management, ensures long battery-life and power efficiency, even during long gaming sessions.

Both the processors also include a few features that improve the camera performance.

The new chipsets by MediaTek support multi-camera smartphones and include a hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography. The G25 provides a single camera mode of up to 21 MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25 MP cameras and AI enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects.

Both the latest chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems that allow VoLTE/ViLTE on two SIM cards. They are integrated with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support. The MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology in them provides the best connection with low power consumption.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Helio G35 supports LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB at 1600MHz and eMMC 5.1 for storage. The chipset aids Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution at 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

As for connectivity, the Helio G35 works seamlessly with VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi along with Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, and FM radio.

The Helios G25 supports HD+ display at 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB at 1600MHz and eMMC 5.1 for storage.