Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

MediaTek launches gaming chipsets Helio G35, Helio G25 for gaming smartphones

Bring enhanced imaging features, the G-series chipsets are reportedly a perfect fit for photography enthusiasts and gamers alike.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 17:48:28 IST

MediaTek on Tuesday launched two new gaming series chipsets Helios G35 and G25. The latest chipsets are being built for “mainstream gaming smartphones.”

The chips come with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology that makes them faster, smoother, enhances their power efficiency, and provides brilliant graphics.

“The new chipsets always keep you connected and deliver the lowest latency gaming experience. They also offer enhanced imaging features, making these G-series chipsets a perfect fit for photography enthusiasts and gamers alike,” MediaTek said in a release.

A report by Android Police mentions that the new chips fill a void at the lower end of the company’s lineup, supplementing the previous G90, G85, G80, and G70.

MediaTek launches gaming chipsets Helio G35, Helio G25 for gaming smartphones

Mediatek gaming chipsets Helio G25 and Helio G35 are designed for mainstream gaming smartphones Image: MediaTek

Both the chipsets have Octa-core processors with integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics. The Helio G25 has a speed of up to 650MHz, while the G35 has up to 680 MHz.

They bring optimal power efficiency due to an advanced 12nm FinFET production process which, combined with MediaTek HyperEngine’s intelligent power management, ensures long battery-life and power efficiency, even during long gaming sessions.

Both the processors also include a few features that improve the camera performance.

The new chipsets by MediaTek support multi-camera smartphones and include a hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography. The G25 provides a single camera mode of up to 21 MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25 MP cameras and AI enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects.

Both the latest chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems that allow VoLTE/ViLTE on two SIM cards. They are integrated with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support. The MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology in them provides the best connection with low power consumption.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Helio G35 supports LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB at 1600MHz and eMMC 5.1 for storage. The chipset aids Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution at 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

As for connectivity, the Helio G35 works seamlessly with VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi along with Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, and FM radio.

The Helios G25 supports HD+ display at 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB at 1600MHz and eMMC 5.1 for storage.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WWDC 2020

WWDC 2020: Apple announces transition to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year

Jun 23, 2020
WWDC 2020: Apple announces transition to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year
Microsoft is shutting down Mixer, will redirect all Mixer sites, apps to Facebook Gaming starting 22 July

Facebook Gaming Mixer

Microsoft is shutting down Mixer, will redirect all Mixer sites, apps to Facebook Gaming starting 22 July

Jun 23, 2020
Direct showdowns, merging geographies and level playing field, what makes Esports unique

SportsTracker

Direct showdowns, merging geographies and level playing field, what makes Esports unique

Jun 17, 2020
In virtual escape room games, a chance to solve lockdown mysteries — and save the world from coronavirus

ConnectTheDots

In virtual escape room games, a chance to solve lockdown mysteries — and save the world from coronavirus

Jun 23, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Jun 30, 2020
Fourth edition of Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021

Fourth edition of Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021

Jun 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020