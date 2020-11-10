Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster might launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 10:11:50 IST

Electronic Arts (EA) and BioWare have confirmed that a Mass Effect trilogy Remaster, called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is being developed. According to a report in PC Gamer, the new version will not be a remake in its entirety. As per a statement by BioWare, it will aim to modernise the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in the best possible way. Speaking about it, BioWare GM Casey Hudson stated that as game developers, they always hope that their games will transcend their original platforms.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster might launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Hudson added that having the opportunity to remaster the trilogy means that the work will live on and will be experienced better and clearer than ever before.

Hudson added that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. It will also include promo weapons, armors, and packs all optimised for 4K Ultra HD.

According to a report in The Verge, the 4K remaster of Mass Effect trilogy is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also have enhancements for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The compilation follows similar remasters for popular titles that EA had released in recent years, including Burnout Paradise and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

BioWare tweeted about the game as well, writing, "Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

E3 2010: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Will Be Playable in 3D

Jun 18, 2010
E3 2010: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Will Be Playable in 3D
E3 2010: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Announced

E3 2010: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Announced

Jun 15, 2010
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - An Exhilirating Experience

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - An Exhilirating Experience

Nov 26, 2010
NFS: Hot Pursuit (PC) To Be Patched Next Week

NFS: Hot Pursuit (PC) To Be Patched Next Week

Nov 27, 2010
EA Offers Free Need for Speed DLC in a Unique Way

EA Offers Free Need for Speed DLC in a Unique Way

Nov 27, 2010
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Challenge Incoming

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Challenge Incoming

Feb 03, 2011

science

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020