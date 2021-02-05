Friday, February 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives on 14 May: Long-awaited reunion with Commander Shepard beckons

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch on 14 May worldwide on PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S


Karan PradhanFeb 05, 2021 14:31:18 IST

Over the years, there have been numerous video games that have posed dilemmas and seemingly impossible choices for the player. These are generally made in the heat of the battle and then ruminated over for days to come. My first brush with a choice of this nature was in BioWare's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, where towards the end of the game I had to choose between siding with party member Bastila Shan or the rest of the crew, between the Dark side and the Light side. (For what it's worth, it's been over 17 years since the game released, and I assume there's a statute of limitation on something being a spoiler after that amount of time).

I agonised for days over whether I'd made the right choice. Upon replaying the game a few months later and opting for the other choice, I realised I had made the right decision after all.

When it comes to one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in a game, however, it turns out there was no right call (for me, anyway). Both were horrible options and both left me with a sense of melancholy. And if you have yet to play the original version of the first Mass Effect, then you're in for a real humdinger of a choice once the Effect Legendary Edition drops on 14 May.

Just to be clear, the choice to which I alluded above is most decidedly not the one that leads to the notorious Mass Effect 3 ending.

Revealed over the course of a recent hands-off showcase, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition — a collection that includes the first three Mass Effect games and over 40 bits of DLC spanning the entire trilogy, including 15-story add-ons and a host of weapon and armour packs — will be releasing in a little over three months and will set you back Rs 3,999 for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. It is said to sport enhanced visuals, new textures, full 4K support and HDR support  and HDR support.

As the press notes state, "The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will deliver an enhanced visual experience featuring remastered character models and tens of thousands of up-ressed textures. Improvements to shaders and VFX, updated lighting and improved dynamic shadows, volumetrics and depth-of-field add a new level of immersion across the trilogy. Pre-rendered cinematics have also been enhanced to make every story moment feel even more impactful."

All of which is fantastic, but the most important thing to remember is that it's Mass Effect and that it's being brought back for a whole new generation of gamers to enjoy.

***

Let's deal with the elephant in the room before anything else. As Mac Walters, project director on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and lead writer of the original trilogy at BioWare, pointed out during the event, there will be no rewrites of the story, which means that the controversial ending of the trilogy remains intact. For the uninitiated, irate gamers vented their spleen at BioWare for the trilogy's original ending, leading to the developer putting out a 'director's cut' with a more fleshed-out ending. According to Walters, the fleshed-out 'director's cut' ending is canon and that's what you'll get in the Legendary Edition.

In a world of growing instances of retrofitting, whitewashing and remaking art to fit the modern world, it's refreshing to see a developer stick to its guns. This is especially so when that controversial ending remains a critical part of the Mass Effect lore and is a shining example of how sometimes the journey can be far greater than the destination. Making this particular 100-plus hour journey an unmissable one is the sort of relationships you'll build with teammates, the decisions you'll make, the worlds you'll explore, the discussions you'll have with NPCs the and of course, the enigma of the Illusive Man.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives on 14 May: Long-awaited reunion with Commander Shepard beckons

The Illusive Man, as alluded to above. EA/BioWare

Elsewhere, aside from a fair few gameplay tweaks and quality of life improvements to the first game (that originally released all the way back in 2007), the developers have also decided to discard the multiplayer component of Mass Effect 3, in favour of a finetuned single-player experience.

There's a lot to get into and so, a more detailed examination of the Mass Effect saga will be published closer to the game's release, but for now, it's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to in May.

And best of all (that's right, I saved the very best news till the very end), that eminently forgettable snooze-fest that was Mass Effect: Andromeda will not feature or even be referred to in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster might launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year

Nov 10, 2020
Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster might launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year
Mass Effect

Mass Effect

Jun 25, 2008
Mass Effect Coming to the PC

Mass Effect Coming to the PC

Feb 13, 2008
Mass Effect DLC Announced

Mass Effect DLC Announced

Feb 07, 2008
Mass Effect 3 Delayed

Mass Effect 3 Delayed

May 05, 2011
Mass Effect Delayed Again?

Mass Effect Delayed Again?

Aug 20, 2007

science

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021
Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Planet

Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Feb 04, 2021
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021