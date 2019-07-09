Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Mass Effect: Andromeda mod with first-person view is now available for download

Players will be able to toggle between third-person and first-person view and also adjust the FOV

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 14:47:09 IST

A new mod has arrived for Mass Effect: Andromeda, the latest game from the popular action RPG game series Mass Effect. Primarily a third-person game, the mod allows players to switch to the first-person view. The best thing about the mod is that players won’t be stuck to first-person when it’s activated. Both the views are switchable whenever the player feels necessary.

As reported by DSOGaming, the mod has been created by modder wavebend. It also includes a FOV slider, giving players more control and offering up to 178 degrees of vertical view range. Not every scene will work in first-person including cutscenes, conversations, and a few actions. When these sequences are done, it will automatically switch to the first-person view. Another restriction in the first-person view is side-switching and users will have to manually toggle when crouching for cover using the same side-switching button.

In order to use this mod, players have to download the mod and then install Frosty Mod Manager. After that, the downloaded .zip file has to be dragged into the mod manager tool and double-clicked to apply the mod. Now, the game can be run with the mod right from the mod manager. People who have played Mass Effect: Andromeda and loved it, they should definitely check out this mod.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

