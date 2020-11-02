Monday, November 02, 2020Back to
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come with suit from 'Into the Spider-Verse' movie

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to release on 12 November on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 14:47:14 IST

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is all set to release in about 10 days time as the title game for Sony’s PlayStation 5. Ahead of its launch, Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the second pre-order bonus for the game. Gamers will get early access to Miles’ Spiderman suit from the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The official Twitter account of PlayStation revealed a teaser into Miles’ suit as seen while playing on the next gen console.

Developer of the game, Insomniac Games said that this bonus was not limited to the lucky pre-ordering customers and available to be earned by everyone. The tweet clarified that “The bonus is early unlocks, not exclusive content”.

According to the official site for the game, players stand a chance at winning several bonus features upon pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition of the game. Other than the Spidey suit, players will be able to unlock the Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic (T.R.A.C.K.) Suit and unlock the Untrackable Suit Mod. This has been designed by Javier Garrón, one of the talented Marvel artists on the Miles Morales comic book series.

Gamers will get to unlock the Gravity Well Gadget early that will allow them to pull enemies together to knock them down and disarm them using this new combat device. Also, you will be able to earn extra skill points, using which you could gain new powers and combat abilities more quickly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to release on 12 November on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Earlier, it was revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition will take up 105 GB space. This includes 2018's Spider-Man. The other launch title of PS 5, Demon's Souls, will take up 66 GB of storage space.

