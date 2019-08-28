Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Mario Kart Tour coming on Android and iOS on September 25, pre-registrations begin

The US and Japan had a closed beta of Mario Kart Tour on only Android devices earlier this year


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 11:11:47 IST

Mario Kart Tour is the Nintendo’s next mobile game that’s coming out on 25 September. The game is coming to Android and iOS devices. It was originally announced last year and was supposed to launch somewhere in March 2019.

Mario Kart is a popular game franchise from Nintendo that has been present on its gaming consoles for quite a while. This is the first time the game is coming to the mobile gaming platform. Its launch was delayed since the company wanted to refine the game and add more content to it.

Nintendo took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the game. It also shared a pre-registration link so that users from both the platforms can sign up to receive the game when it launches. To test the game with a wider audience, Nintendo had conducted a closed beta test of Mario Kart Tour in the US and Japan earlier this year. It was restricted to only Android users.

Mario Kart Tour joins other Nintendo mobile games including Dr Mario World that was launched earlier this year. However, it isn’t available in India yet. Before that, the company had launched Super Mario Run.

