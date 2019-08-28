tech2 News Staff

Mario Kart Tour is the Nintendo’s next mobile game that’s coming out on 25 September. The game is coming to Android and iOS devices. It was originally announced last year and was supposed to launch somewhere in March 2019.

Mario Kart is a popular game franchise from Nintendo that has been present on its gaming consoles for quite a while. This is the first time the game is coming to the mobile gaming platform. Its launch was delayed since the company wanted to refine the game and add more content to it.

Pre-registration for Mario Kart Tour is now available! For more details, please click here: https://t.co/loB3wf6eOv#MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. We hope you're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new game! pic.twitter.com/afPFp94iNi — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 27, 2019

Nintendo took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the game. It also shared a pre-registration link so that users from both the platforms can sign up to receive the game when it launches. To test the game with a wider audience, Nintendo had conducted a closed beta test of Mario Kart Tour in the US and Japan earlier this year. It was restricted to only Android users.

Mario Kart Tour joins other Nintendo mobile games including Dr Mario World that was launched earlier this year. However, it isn’t available in India yet. Before that, the company had launched Super Mario Run.

