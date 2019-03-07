tech2 News Staff

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG is no more a game that only gamers know about. It's a global phenomenon. When even the Prime Minister of our country utters the games name, "Ye PUBG wala hai" you know it's arrived!

With popularity also comes controversy. Controversies like that of the eleven-year-old boy who appealed to the government of Maharashtra to ban PUBG on grounds that it promotes violence, gaming addiction and cyber-bullying.

The most recent case involves a man drinking acid by mistake while playing the game.

Now you may also be wondering at the kind of person who has a glass of acid beside him to begin with.

As per a report in Times of India, the 25-year-old man from Chhindwara was playing PUBG in his courtyard when he accidentally picked up the bottle of acid which was placed near a bottle of water.

The acid caused ulcers in his stomach and the report states that he was not able to eat anything and lost 5-6 kilograms in just a few days.

Dr Manan Gogiya, who was treating the man also said that the patient was glued to his phone even during recovery.

Clearly, the young man was unfazed by his experience. The doctor stated that the patient was busy playing some or the other game on his phone or watching movies.

The incident took place a month ago and now the 25-year-old man has recovered and has regained weight.

