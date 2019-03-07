Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Man accidentally drinks acid while playing PUBG, mistakes it for water

The acid caused ulcers in his stomach and he lost 5-6 kilograms in just a few days.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 18:19:27 IST

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG is no more a game that only gamers know about. It's a global phenomenon. When even the Prime Minister of our country utters the games name, "Ye PUBG wala hai" you know it's arrived!

With popularity also comes controversy. Controversies like that of the eleven-year-old boy who appealed to the government of Maharashtra to ban PUBG on grounds that it promotes violence, gaming addiction and cyber-bullying.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The most recent case involves a man drinking acid by mistake while playing the game.

Now you may also be wondering at the kind of person who has a glass of acid beside him to begin with.

As per a report in Times of India, the 25-year-old man from Chhindwara was playing PUBG in his courtyard when he accidentally picked up the bottle of acid which was placed near a bottle of water.

The acid caused ulcers in his stomach and the report states that he was not able to eat anything and lost 5-6 kilograms in just a few days.

Dr Manan Gogiya, who was treating the man also said that the patient was glued to his phone even during recovery.

Clearly, the young man was unfazed by his experience. The doctor stated that the patient was busy playing some or the other game on his phone or watching movies.

The incident took place a month ago and now the 25-year-old man has recovered and has regained weight.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

APEX

Fortnite beware! APEX Legends hits 50 million users within a span of just one month

Mar 05, 2019

Facebook

Facebook adds new privacy controls that lets you block background location tracking

Feb 21, 2019

Facebook

Facebook says its Onavo VPN app will soon be shutdown on Google Play Store

Feb 22, 2019

TikTok

TikTok threatens Facebook's hegemony, surpasses 1 billion installs on iOS and Android

Feb 27, 2019

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

Mar 02, 2019

Nike

Nike's self-lacing $350 Adapt BB shoes rendered useless by faulty Android app

Feb 22, 2019

science

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019