Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay reveal shows off shiny new graphics, lighting engine and more

Mafia: Definitive Edition completes the remastering of the original trilogy. The 'definitive editions' of Mafia II and III released on 19 May this year.


Tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2020 09:28:51 IST

On Wednesday, 2K Games unveiled Mafia: Definitive Edition's gameplay in a 14-odd-minute-long video that featured a look at some of the game's new features and an entire mid-game mission. The video, narrated by Hangar 13 president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman, depicts the mission 'A Trip to the Country' that was the 10th mission in the 2002 game Mafia.

Now, 18 years on, the from-the-ground-up remake of the game is set for a 25 September release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And without any further ado, here's that long-awaited first-look at Mafia: Definitive Edition's gameplay:

Set in the 1930s in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Mafia: Definitive Edition tells the story of Tommy Angelo and completes the remastering of the original trilogy released between 2002 and 2016. The 'definitive editions' of Mafia II and Mafia III released earlier this year and were a pair of much more conventional remakes that featured graphical face-lifts. However, Mafia: Definitive Edition has been rebuilt 'from ground-up' and you can learn more about this remake by watching this space for an upcoming interview with the developers.

Meanwhile, you can watch the narrative trailer here.

