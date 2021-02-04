FP Trending

Japanese gaming giant, Square Enix and technology company JetSynthesys have announced the pre-registrations of their much awaited game Ludo Zenith. According to a statement, consumers are invited to pre-register, ahead of the official launch later this month. Ace-cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has also been brought on board to announce this special partnership through Instagram. According to a statement, the launch marks Square Enix’s foray into the casual gaming segment in India. The game is set to target the 400 million Ludo users in the country. The game comes with a host of new features like rank progression, character abilities, 3D arenas and superpowers.

When you get better at something, you wanna be appreciated for it.

We feel you! You can Rank Up through the Arenas and reach the Zenith with your skills💪🏻😤 So who's willing to battle the strongest players & be the No.1? Pre-register now: https://t.co/oAANACUJPM pic.twitter.com/6TAhP2HvPa — Ludo Zenith (@LudoZenith) February 3, 2021

Consumers can pre-register for the game and they will be notified when the game goes live on Google Play Store. Apart from being the first ones to play the game, all users who pre-register will get 10 exciting high-risk and high-return special dice as rewards.

Commenting on this association, Ryoma Matsui, Director, Square Enix India said that India has always been a very important market for them. Matsui added that they are extremely delighted to start the pre-registration for Ludo Zenith, followed by an official launch later partnered with JetSynthesys.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, added that they are delighted to partner with Square Enix and the association perfectly aligns with their overall vision to expand their presence, both in India and globally.

Square Enix will publish the game, and JetSynthesys will develop and market the game which will be available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

