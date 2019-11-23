Abhijit Dey

After its announcement in July this year, Logitech has introduced the G Pro X and G Pro gaming headsets in India. Both headsets have been developed in collaboration with esports professionals.

The Logitech G Pro headsets are physically the same. You won’t be able to distinguish between the two in terms of physical attributes. However, the distinction is in the microphone. Logitech worked with Blue Microphones for the G Pro X to develop Blue Voice software. It’s a software suite that enables customisations and microphone effects in real-time.

Available within the Logitech G Hub software, the G Pro X’s microphone can be tuned across several presets. If you want more control, it also offers advanced controls across various parameters.

I got to try out the G Pro X and the Blue Voice software suite. There's a separate tab inside G Hub where all the controls can be customised. This tab appears when the G Pro X is connected. It won't show up when you connect the G Pro. There were several presets available. Few of them were from the esports professionals with whom Logitech collaborated. Apart from them, there were several mic presets including AM Radio, Broadcaster, FM Audio, etc.

While the G Pro X comes with a special software suite, the G Pro comes with a “pro-grade” microphone and regular equaliser presets in G Hub. Both headsets use memory foam in the earpads with a leatherette covering that should make it comfortable for long gaming sessions. The G Pro X comes with extra earpads that have a cloth covering. There’s cushioning on the top headrest as well.

The frame of the headsets has been built with aluminium and steel. While being extremely flexible, it's lightweight and sturdy as well. There is passive noise cancellation to an extent which was useful in a gaming cafe where Logitech demo-ed the headsets. In terms of audio quality, I played two rounds of Deathmatch on CS:GO and it sounded good enough but more testing is required. The noise cancellation of the microphone was impressive considering the loud and noisy environment. While there was ambient noise in the background, my voice was clear enough for communication over voice chat. We've got the G Pro X with us, so expect a full review soon.

Audio is delivered via the “Pro-G” 50-mm drivers that claim to have improved bass response. An external USB sound card is packed with both the headsets. You get a 2 m cable with inline volume and mute control along with a Y-splitter for separate ports for mic and headphone. The G Pro X comes with an additional 1.5 m mobile cable and a carrying pouch.

The Logitech G Pro X is priced at Rs 13,995 and the G Pro has a price of Rs 9,995. Both headphones are already available for purchase online.

Disclaimer: Tech2 was invited by Logitech for the launch event in Bengaluru. All expenses related to travel were borne by Logitech.

