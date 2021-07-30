FP Trending

Lenovo has introduced a new gaming laptop Legion 5 Pro with up to 140 W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and the new-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics bring 2nd Generation Ray Tracing and 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB variant comes in Storm Grey and is priced at Rs 1,39,990 while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 32 GB variant costs Rs 1,59,990. The laptop can be pre-ordered on Amazon and Lenovo's official websites starting from 27 July onwards. It will also be available across all offline channels in August this year.

Speaking on the launch, Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, “Surging PC gaming and e-sports have caused a rise in the demand for more powerful gaming machines. We have continued to build strong affinity with millions of gamers through our e-sports tournaments such as Rise of Legion and Legion of Champions, which has helped us grow our gaming community over the last 2-3 years”.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is built on a new AMD “Zen 3” architecture that encourages competitive gaming performance with a battery life of up to 8.1 hours. It features the Lenovo Legion AI Engine for power shifting between the CPU and GPU.

It comes with a 16-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display that offers 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, up to 3 ms response time, a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync support. It comes with features like 34 percent increased pixel density, Dolby Vision, VESA Display, HDR 400 support, 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, 4-zone RGB lighting, a larger touchpad, and an aluminum chassis with a fingerprint-resistant finish.

Legion 5 Pro boosts gaming performance with the graphics power of up to 140 W without thermal throttling, NVIDIA GPU, and Legion ColdFront 3.0 thermal management, which has various thermal sensors for quick heat dissipation.

Its 3D Nahimic Audio brings 360-degree audio with features including Night Mode with smart volume reduction, sound tracker, and background noise suppression. With its exclusive Sound Sharing feature, users can pair two Bluetooth headsets simultaneously. Legion also features Type-C power delivery charging, e-shutter webcam, and Lenovo Vantage software.

Lenovo will also offer Legion Ultimate Support (LUS) for guidance on hardware optimisation and software assistance. LUS helps customers learn the tips and tricks for software tuning, hardware optimisation, and overclocking. The Legion Ultimate Support can be bought separately on a yearly basis for Rs 999, and at Rs 1,999 for two years.