FP Trending

LEGO and Nintendo have announced their latest collaboration based around the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo of America took to Twitter to say, “Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen.”

Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen! Add your LEGO Mario figure for even more fun! Available 8/1: https://t.co/51IHyLMEFj pic.twitter.com/io1xr1Jhz7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 14, 2020

According to NME, the set includes replicas of the console, the controller, a Super Mario Bros. game cartridge and a retro-styled 1980s television set. It marks the 35th anniversary for the NES and LEGO’s latest model will include 2646 pieces. It will be unveiled on 1 August along with a variety of Super Mario LEGO sets. The sets will come with a starter pack bundled with an electronic LEGO Mario. By turning a crank on the side on the TV set, players will see the stage advance with a mini Mario running along, jumping and collection coins. Eurogamer, citing a German website StoneWars.de, reported that the set can be coupled with the Mario figure from the £50 Adventures with Mario Starter Course set to unlock additional functions. LEGO teased the set in a five-second video on Twitter on Tuesday. Dropping the hint, LEGO wrote, “Are you ready to play like never before?”

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

This is not the first time LEGO has collaborated with the video game world. It earlier joined hands with Blizzard to create sets based around Overwatch.