LEGO and Nintendo have announced their latest collaboration based around the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Nintendo of America took to Twitter to say, “Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen.”
According to NME, the set includes replicas of the console, the controller, a Super Mario Bros. game cartridge and a retro-styled 1980s television set. It marks the 35th anniversary for the NES and LEGO’s latest model will include 2646 pieces. It will be unveiled on 1 August along with a variety of Super Mario LEGO sets. The sets will come with a starter pack bundled with an electronic LEGO Mario. By turning a crank on the side on the TV set, players will see the stage advance with a mini Mario running along, jumping and collection coins. Eurogamer, citing a German website StoneWars.de, reported that the set can be coupled with the Mario figure from the £50 Adventures with Mario Starter Course set to unlock additional functions. LEGO teased the set in a five-second video on Twitter on Tuesday. Dropping the hint, LEGO wrote, “Are you ready to play like never before?”
This is not the first time LEGO has collaborated with the video game world. It earlier joined hands with Blizzard to create sets based around Overwatch.
