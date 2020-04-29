Wednesday, April 29, 2020Back to
Creators of League of Legends are launching a new card game called Legends of Runeterra on 30 April

Both the mobile and PC editions of Legends of Runeterra can be linked to a single account, with cross-platform play available from launch.


Legends of Runeterra, a card game by League of Legends creator Riot Games, will officially be launched on PC and mobile on 30 April. However, the game will not be launching in China or Vietnam at this time.

The launch will see the introduction of a new ranked season. The beta season of Legends of Runterra will end with the launch.

The game will be released with a brand new set of 120 plus cards, including a new region. It will also introduce a range of new champions from League of Legends.

According to a report by Gamespot, the update will also add 11 champions, six keywords, a new cosmetic board, two cosmetic guardians, among other additions.

The report said that the regions in the game have also been updated. The pirate-themed region ‘Bilgewater’ will be updated, while other areas will see expansions.

Players who have pre-registered themselves will get an exclusive ‘Moonstruck Poro Guardian’ once the game is launched. They will have to just log in once within the first seven days of launch to redeem the variant.

Beta players should not be worried, as all their purchases and progress before the launch will be carried over.

Any Android device with an OS 5.0, 2 GB RAM and a GPU Adreno 306 equivalent or better will be able to run the game.

To play the game on iPhones, a user will have to ensure that they have iOS9 and an Arm64 processor.

As for PC, the game will require 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10, a 3 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, and a GPU with 512 MB+ VRAM.

The game is currently not supported on Mac OS.

Legends of Runeterra on PC and Mobile will support English, Korean, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese languages.

