tech2 News Staff

Probably the world’s biggest esports tournament, the League of Legends World Championship, concluded on 10 November. Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) defeated fan favourites G2 Esports from Europe by 3-0 in the grand finals in Paris.

Playing in front of a 15,000 audience, the debuting Chinese team took away the Summoners Cup or the trophy of the championship that was revealed during the opening ceremony. The trophy was brought inside a custom-made and high-tech Louis Vuitton trunk.

Before the Cup was revealed, the event started off with a grand opening ceremony with several live performances. It also included the reveal of Riot Games’ latest attempt at creating an incredible live augmented reality concert with a new in-game musical group called True Damage.

As the world champion, FPX took away at least $835,000 in prize money from the total prize pool of around $6.5 million. In the championship, 24 teams battled it out for ultimate glory. The runners-up, G2 Esports, took away $300,000 as prize money.