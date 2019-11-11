tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 20:31:31 IST
Probably the world’s biggest esports tournament, the League of Legends World Championship, concluded on 10 November. Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) defeated fan favourites G2 Esports from Europe by 3-0 in the grand finals in Paris.
Playing in front of a 15,000 audience, the debuting Chinese team took away the Summoners Cup or the trophy of the championship that was revealed during the opening ceremony. The trophy was brought inside a custom-made and high-tech Louis Vuitton trunk.
Before the Cup was revealed, the event started off with a grand opening ceremony with several live performances. It also included the reveal of Riot Games’ latest attempt at creating an incredible live augmented reality concert with a new in-game musical group called True Damage.
As the world champion, FPX took away at least $835,000 in prize money from the total prize pool of around $6.5 million. In the championship, 24 teams battled it out for ultimate glory. The runners-up, G2 Esports, took away $300,000 as prize money.