Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Krafton CEO confirms to launch two new PUBG games by 2022: Report

The company is creating an animated show that will be uploaded on streaming platforms and a web cartoon.


FP TrendingJan 20, 2021 17:06:41 IST

Krafton CEO has confirmed that two new PUBG games will be launching by 2022. In a conversation with Bloomberg, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said they will not "stay as a one-hit-wonder." During the conversation, Chang-han also revealed that one of the more important things, while talking about moving the PUBG IP forward is how the company can utilise the intellectual property of PUBG and how it can make that into an even bigger franchise.

Krafton CEO confirms to launch two new PUBG games by 2022: Report

PUBG Mobile India

As per the report, Chang-han said that the company is creating an animated show that will be uploaded on streaming platforms and a web cartoon. The company will eventually make movies and dramas as well, he added.

According to a report in DotESports, leakster PlayerIGN posted screengrabs of an alleged press release from Krafton. The press release hinted towards a sequel to both PUBG and PUBG Mobile potentially being worked on since early last year.

While it is now confirmed that a battle royale title based on PUBG will launch on mobile by the end of the year, fitting to earlier leaks, another PUBG-related PC/console game will towards the last part of 2022.

A third project, The Callisto Protocol, a survival-horror game in the PUBG universe will also release sometime in 2022. The game is set 300 years into the future.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India expected to launch this week: Everything we know so far

Jan 20, 2021
PUBG Mobile India expected to launch this week: Everything we know so far

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021