FP Trending

Krafton CEO has confirmed that two new PUBG games will be launching by 2022. In a conversation with Bloomberg, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said they will not "stay as a one-hit-wonder." During the conversation, Chang-han also revealed that one of the more important things, while talking about moving the PUBG IP forward is how the company can utilise the intellectual property of PUBG and how it can make that into an even bigger franchise.

As per the report, Chang-han said that the company is creating an animated show that will be uploaded on streaming platforms and a web cartoon. The company will eventually make movies and dramas as well, he added.

According to a report in DotESports, leakster PlayerIGN posted screengrabs of an alleged press release from Krafton. The press release hinted towards a sequel to both PUBG and PUBG Mobile potentially being worked on since early last year.

While it is now confirmed that a battle royale title based on PUBG will launch on mobile by the end of the year, fitting to earlier leaks, another PUBG-related PC/console game will towards the last part of 2022.

A third project, The Callisto Protocol, a survival-horror game in the PUBG universe will also release sometime in 2022. The game is set 300 years into the future.