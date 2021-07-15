Thursday, July 15, 2021Back to
Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 esports tournament

The esports tournament will go on for three months, for which the registrations will begin on 19 July.


Jul 15, 2021 17:08:29 IST

As revealed previously, Krafton has finally announced the first Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 in India. This will be the first tournament following the release of the India-specific battle royale game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will provide mobile gamers with a chance to compete with others and showcase their skills.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

The tournament offers a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 (first prize of Rs 50,00,000, second of Rs 25,00,000, third of Rs 10,00,000, fourth of Rs 3,00,000, fifth of Rs 2,00,000, sixth of Rs 1,50,000, seventh of Rs 1,00,000, eighth of Rs 90,000, ninth of Rs 80,000, tenth of Rs 70,000, eleventh of Rs 60,000, twelfth of Rs 50,000, thirteenth of Rs 40,000, fourteenth of Rs 30,000, fifteenth of Rs 20,000, sixteenth of Rs 10,000) and only the Indian residents can become a part of it.

The esports tournament will go on for three months, for which the registrations will begin on 19 July. The tournament will be five-phased: in-game qualifiers (2 August to 8 August), online qualifiers (17 August to 12 September), quarter-finals (16 September to 26 September), semi-finals (30 September to 3 October), and grand finals (7 October to 10 October).

For the first phase, Indian players with a Platinum (or above) account can register and play. The in-game qualifiers will require players to play 15 matches with their registered team, out of which the top 10 matches will be considered for evaluation.

In case it's a tie situation, aspects such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, and more will be considered to decide the qualifying team. A total of 1,024 teams will make it to the next round.

Krafton has further promised "exciting times ahead for the Indian gamers, as this marks the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments Krafton will be introducing in the country".

