FP Trending

If eating fried chicken and playing games on your console is your thing, fast-food giant KFC has launched a product just right for you. KFC has launched KFConsole, a new Intel-powered gaming console that comes with a built-in 'chicken chamber' to keep your fried chicken warm. KFC Gaming had earlier tweeted the launch of the device, through a short clip alongside the caption, "The future of gaming is here."

The future of gaming is here. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

They have now shared a new clip revealing the console's launch, adding, "The console wars are ****. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger."

The KFConsole is part of a partnership with Cooler Master. The 'Bargain Bucket-shaped' machine features the world's first built-in chicken chamber to help keep food warm during intense gaming sessions.

According to the CoolerMaster website, the KFConsole has been forged "from the fires of the KFC ovens and built by Cooler Master from the ground up, there has never been a tastier way to experience the latest titles in stunning 4k, 240fps."

The website defines the console stating, "Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber. Utilising the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds."

The KFConsole includes an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element to keep space down and better performance and two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD drives for storage.

The website also adds that one can enjoy seamless gameplay with fluid high-frame-rate gameplay at up to 240fps with support for 240Hz output on 4K displays.