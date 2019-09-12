tech2 News Staff

It seems like Kaspersky is bringing its expertise in cybersecurity into video games with its new Anti-Cheat service. The company announced a beta version of a new anti-cheating tool for esports organisations to deploy during tournaments.

There have been several cases of cheating in esports tournaments over the years. All the gaming rigs are usually scanned before every match to ensure players aren’t installing hacks in the systems to gain an advantage over the opponent players. In professional games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), rogue players install cheats for aim-assists, allowing them to score headshots without requiring to aim, and wall-hacks that allows them to see enemy players through walls.

However, every tournament has its own way of implementing anti-cheat solutions, whether it’s manually scanning for them, using in-game tools or relying on third-party solutions. While this takes care of the offline tournaments where the organisers have control over the machines, the qualifiers are played using home machines. This is where it becomes difficult and organisers have to rely on the game's anti-cheat tool.

Kaspersky’s Anti-Cheat is a cloud-based solution that will scan for any kind of cheats in real-time. Although the solution has to be installed on the player’s system, it will only collect the game information and send it to Kaspersky’s cloud to be analysed. Kaspersky says that this will be done on the cloud and not on the system locally, so it won’t affect performance or hinder with the gameplay. The referee will be able to receive reports from all the systems in real-time that can be viewed on a web interface. As usual, the final decision will be up to the referee and organisation on the event of catching a cheater.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, Kaspersky has already had a trial run by partnering with StarLadder that hosts tournaments for various titles. According to the Kaspersky website, the Anti-Cheat tool currently supports CS:GO and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). It’s planning to expand to more games eventually.

Not only esports tournaments, but Kaspersky is also eyeing game developers to implement the tool into their games. This will be helpful for online multiplayer games to be deployed to the player’s system automatically when they install the game. However, the company will face serious competition from already existing solutions such as Battleye and EasyAntiCheat.

