tech2 News Staff

After being first revealed back in 2014, A44’s action RPG Ashen was finally launched by publisher Annapurna Interactive in what came across as a surprise announcement at The Game Awards on Thursday.

A44 has published hit indie games like Florence, Gorogoa and What Remains of Edith Finch, all of which have been rated highly by the likes of IGN.

For the uninitiated Ashen is a co-operative game about a wanderer searching for a new home. According to its Steam description, the game is all about forming relationships and learning to let go as the game progresses.

Similar to Thatgamecompany’s 2012 indie adventure title Journey, players will occasionally encounter each other in the game's massive open world, and they can even decide to work together or simply ignore one another.

According to a report by Variety, the game also appears to draw inspiration from Software’s "Souls" series as well using a stamina-based combat system that is suited to favour slower, more thoughtful approaches to battle.

Players can find unique weapons and equipment on their journeys that allow them to develop their own playing styles, but A44 mentions that knowledge of the surroundings and patience are as key to success within the game as any weapon in Ashen’s brutal world.

The game costs $40 on the Microsoft Store and on the newly launched Epic Games' proprietary digital store. Additionally, Annapurna Interactive's previously popular titles, Journey and Outer Wilds are also coming to the Epic Games Store.