FP Trending

Reliance Jio has announced that it has teamed up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming company, to introduce new games in its Jio Games Store. Two popular games that will be launched on the Jio Games Store are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. Starting with JioFibre users, Jio has confirmed that these two games will be available for download and play for all Jio Set-Top-Box users, smartphones and more Jio users. According to Jio, both Street of Rage 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog are popular in the US and Europe.

Street of Rage 3 is a street fighting game series that is known by the name of Bare Knuckle 3 in Japan. On the other hand, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a part of the SEGA Mega Drive series that includes "SEGA's iconic characters". Jio has also revealed that SEGA will customise UI for the two games for Jio Games Store. Both games will also be available in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost