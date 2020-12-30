Wednesday, December 30, 2020Back to
Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, 'Gaming Masters', with a pool prize of Rs 12.5 lakh

The registrations for all Jio and non-Jio users have already begun and will be open till 9 January.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2020 09:01:53 IST

Digital company Jio and Taiwan-based electronic chipmaker Mediatek are starting a 70-day esports tournament ''Gaming Masters'' from Tuesday, the companies said. The game will be hosted by the Jio Games platform and the entire tournament will be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube, a joint note by Jio and MediaTek said. "Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch ''Gaming Masters'', an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India.

Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, Gaming Masters, with a pool prize of Rs 12.5 lakh

Gaming Masters tournament will kick off on 13 January.

This 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames' first online gaming event - ''India ka Gaming Champion''," the note said.

The tournament is set to test gamers' skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Gaming Masters will feature Garena's self-developed  Free Fire, which will be available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

There will be no registration or participation fee for the gamers, according to the note. The registrations for all Jio and non-Jio users have already begun and will be open till 9 January. You can register yourself for Gaming Masters on this website. The tournament will begin on 13 January and will end on 7 March.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

