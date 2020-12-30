tech2 News Staff

Digital company Jio and Taiwan-based electronic chipmaker Mediatek are starting a 70-day esports tournament ''Gaming Masters'' from Tuesday, the companies said. The game will be hosted by the Jio Games platform and the entire tournament will be broadcasted live on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube, a joint note by Jio and MediaTek said. "Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch ''Gaming Masters'', an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India.

Gaming enthusiasts, are you ready to be a part of the most awaited #eSports tournament of the year? Gear up for the #MediaTek Free Fire Gaming Masters in association with @jiogames & unveil your extraordinary #gaming prowess. Register now: https://t.co/CwyGKlTmlc #FreeFire pic.twitter.com/jgfczR9qAC — MediaTek India (@MediaTekIndia) December 29, 2020

This 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames' first online gaming event - ''India ka Gaming Champion''," the note said.

The tournament is set to test gamers' skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Gaming Masters will feature Garena's self-developed Free Fire, which will be available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

There will be no registration or participation fee for the gamers, according to the note. The registrations for all Jio and non-Jio users have already begun and will be open till 9 January. You can register yourself for Gaming Masters on this website. The tournament will begin on 13 January and will end on 7 March.

