Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Is PUBG Mobile India really launching this week? Here's everything we know so far

So far, fans were awaiting an official confirmation that the game will see an India launch on 25 December 2020.


FP TrendingJan 20, 2021 01:07:16 IST

Multiple reports have suggested that PUBG Mobile India is going to make a return today, on 19 January. However, no official notice regarding the date of launch, if there is any, has been given by the company. Ever since PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile's return in India, multiple teasers of the rehashed game have been released but no exact date of launch has been specified. Earlier, it was expected that the game will see an India launch on 25 December 2020. As there are no official confirmations till now, it is very unlikely for the game to be launched on Tuesday.

While some reports have been saying that PUBG Mobile will be relaunched in the country in the second or third week of January, others have pointed to a March date. No specific date has been mentioned or leaked.

Is PUBG Mobile India really launching this week? Heres everything we know so far

A few days ago, a big PUBG influencer, who goes by the name Maxtern had said that a “deadly announcement” about the game was going to come for PUBG lovers in India, sometime in between 15 and 19 January. He had also said that if his claims fail to land on anything substantial, he will be deleting his Twitter account. Interestingly, the influencer, whose real name is Sagar Thakur, bade goodbye to his Twitter handle three days before the self-set deadline and deleted the account.

According to a DNA report, the government of India has still not given permission to PUBG Corp to go ahead with the game in the country. After being banned along with hundreds of other applications in September last year, PUBG Corp ended up with setting its India subsidiary two months later.

India is a massive market for the battle royale game and PUBG has shown its will to take big steps in order to revert the ban. However, GoI has not given any positive sign as of now. Meanwhile, speculations about the launching date of PUBG Mobile in India are to be treated as rumours.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Gaming Masters

Gaming Masters: Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, registration ends 9 January

Jan 07, 2021
Gaming Masters: Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, registration ends 9 January
Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, calls out 'dangerous precedent' for accountability in Big Tech

Twitter bans Trump

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, calls out 'dangerous precedent' for accountability in Big Tech

Jan 14, 2021
From tech advancements to monetisation, gaming industry has lots to look forward to in 2021

SportsTracker

From tech advancements to monetisation, gaming industry has lots to look forward to in 2021

Jan 06, 2021
Esports becomes medal event in Asian Games, but challenges aplenty for India

SportsTracker

Esports becomes medal event in Asian Games, but challenges aplenty for India

Jan 13, 2021
Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump but his 26,000 or so tweets are saved in a public record

Donald Trump

Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump but his 26,000 or so tweets are saved in a public record

Jan 13, 2021
Twitter blocks Donald Trump's account permanently; US president alleges conspiracy to silence him

NewsTracker

Twitter blocks Donald Trump's account permanently; US president alleges conspiracy to silence him

Jan 09, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021