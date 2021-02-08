Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
Intel launches 11th Gen H35 processors; claims to offer the fastest single-threaded performance

The Intel Core i7-11375H comes with Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0, which delivers up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 15:40:06 IST

American chipmaker Intel, announces its latest H-series processor called the Intel Core H35. The company has developed the 11th Generation Intel Core H35 processors for ultraportable laptops, which claims to offer the fastest single-threaded performance. The new Intel processor aims at balancing mobility with enthusiast-level gaming. The Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition is the top-of-the-line processor in Intel's new H35 range. The Intel Core i7-11375H comes with Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0, which delivers up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies.

For ultraportable gaming features, the processor offers up to 5GHz speeds, 4 cores, and 8 threads. Brands like Acer, ASUS, and MSI have already announced new systems that will be launching this year.

According to the company, the new processor delivers the fastest single-threaded performance of any laptop and is only matched by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK chipset.

The new 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor will enable users to play popular AAA titles in the full definition at high settings and also enables 4K gaming at high settings.

Acer will be launching the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, powered by the Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor that will be 17.9 mm thin and will allow users to play the latest games on the go.

Asus will be coming up with the all-new ASUS TUF Dash F15 that would measure 19.9 mm and offer up to 16.6 hours of battery life, while MSI will be launching the MSI Stealth 15M with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which will be the thinnest and lightest 15-inch gaming laptop from the company.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


