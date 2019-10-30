tech2 News Staff

Originally unveiled during Computex 2019, the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition CPU has finally launched globally. It’s capable of running all its cores at a turbo frequency of 5 GHz without requiring extra tuning. This processor is primarily aimed at gamers and overclockers.

The Core i9-9900KS packs eight cores and 16 threads with a base frequency of 4 GHz. There’s 16 MB of Intel Smart Cache and it offers up to 40 PCIe lanes. It’s based on the existing Core i9-9900K processor on which a single core is capable of hitting 5 GHz in turbo boost frequency. However, the special edition can dial it up on all the cores. Also, the base frequency on the i9-9900K was 3.6 GHz that has also been given a bump.

The new Intel Performance Maximiser tool should make it easier to overclock the processor rather than completely depending on playing around with the voltage and hoping the overclock runs stable.

To meet the high-frequency demand on all the cores, the i9-9900KS comes with a higher Thermal Design Power or TDP of 127 W. The i9-9900K has a 95 W TDP and the difference shows that the special edition will be pulling in extra load.

The i9-9900KS is a premium binned version of the i9-9900K and it is sort of difficult to achieve. Hence, Intel won’t be manufacturing too many units of the special edition processor. Between the two processors, you won’t see a massive difference in performance or overclocking capabilities. It’s just that the higher variant offers some extra headroom to play around. And games that utilise multiple cores will perform better on this CPU.

Intel says that the i9-9900KS will be sold only for a limited period worldwide. It’s also indicative that a limited number of units will be manufactured and sold until stocks last. It’s priced at $513 (approximately Rs 36,400) which is slightly higher than the i9-9900K’s launch price of $488 that’s currently selling at around Rs 47,000 to 50,000 online in India.

The i9-9900KS hasn’t been listed on any local online marketplace yet. We got in touch with a couple of online and offline sellers who said that they don’t have any information about the Indian pricing and availability of the processor. We are guessing that the special edition CPU will be priced above Rs 50,000 considering the i9-9900K is selling in this range. When the pricing and availability are out, we will be updating you.

