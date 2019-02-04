tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile isn't just a popular mobile game but a platform which lets you learn from the best and watch them play. When it comes to Indian PUBG streamers, Aditya Sawant, better known as Dynamo is definitely one of the most loved.

Starting off with 70-80 live watchers of his streams early on to more than 1,00,000 live watchers every stream today, the youngster talks about his inspiration, his take on the emulator vs mobile controversy and much more in our one-on-one interview with him.

How were your early days of streaming?

I started off my channel playing PUBG PC with roughly 70-80 people watching my streams regularly. Back then even a number like that was quite encouraging. PUBG was different from existing first-person shooters like CounterStrike and the like because the maps are much much bigger and you do everything that you would with an open-world game (like GTA) from driving cars to swimming and much more.

Why do you do think PUBG Mobile is more popular than PUBG PC in India?

There are way more mobile gamers in India than there are PC players. Mobile gamers are everywhere and that's because you can play a game on your smartphone anywhere. PUBG Mobile is perfect on a mobile phone and I really think there's very little competition around to stop the PUBG Mobile hype right now.

How rapidly do you think is the culture of streaming growing?

I'd say 40-60 percent of the people watching streams, watch it because they want to learn and because PUBG Mobile has become an epidemic, people look up to you and try an emulate what they learn when they're playing the game themselves. Therefore, a lot of people enjoy watching game streams, as opposed to playing the game themselves.

Who do you learn your tricks from?

When you talk about PUBG, the first person that comes to mind is definitely Shroud. People call him the God of PUBG and for good reason. I've learnt a lot of him and the rest is what I've learnt from hours of playing the game and improvising every now and then.

When it comes to Indian streamers, I think Kronten Gaming and Mortal are my personal favourites.

How good are you at PUBG Mobile?

In PUBG you have different levels which signify how good you are at the game. You start off with Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace and then the highest level which is Conquerer. Last season I finished among the top 5 in Asia (4th).

I'm more of a sniper rather than someone who prefers close combat and I think I've gotten pretty good at knowing things like bullet trajectory over time. I also love challenges during my streams. All of this helps me push to get better each day.

What's your say on the mobile vs emulator controversy?

I'd request everyone who thinks emulator players are matched against mobile players to please read the official patch notes which come out which each update. Tencent made an official emulator and each emulator player is matched against another emulator player.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.