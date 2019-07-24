tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile may currently be all the rage in the mobile gaming world, but a new Indian game could be looking to upset the Tencent-made battle royale shooter. The Indian Air Force has announced that it is coming out with a new game on iOS and Android. The name of the game is Indian Air Force: A Cut above.

Not many details are available of the game other than the fact that it will be single-player game and will involve flying jets. The small teaser released by the IAF shows a fighter jet at the beginning followed by the words " I am an Air Warrior". The teaser shows the user as a pilot flying attack helicopters and jets in what appears to be combat missions to destroy enemy bases and planes.

The game is scheduled to release on 31 July and the IAF tweet has said that it will soon be launching a multi-player version of the game as well. As a side-fact, the trailer also shows a pilot wearing a gunslinger moustache resembling Wing-Commander Abhinandan who became the subject of national news after his jet was downed in Pakistan. He was subsequently detained by Pakistani authorities and then later released.

