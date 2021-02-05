FP Trending

IKEA, the furnishing-based company, and the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) have announced a partnership to create a new range of affordable gaming furniture accessories. According to IKEA, the products range from functionality to home gaming furniture that's been designed by the IKEA Product Development Center in Shanghai reported, TechRadar. The new gaming range has six product families that include- Huvudspelare, Utespelare, Matchspel, Gruppspel, Uppspel, and Lånespelare, wherein all Uppspel products have been designed by IKEA and ROG in close collaboration.

Whereas, the new furniture lineup offers more than 30 products – gaming desks and chairs, a mouse bungee, a neck pillow, a drawer unit – and accessories – a mug holder, a ring light, and many more.

The company said in a statement that the gaming furniture have their own aesthetic and design-focus and with ROG's in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry, the company would want to find new ways to make gaming blend into the home.

ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit, General Manager, Kris Huang said that the new IKEA and ROG partnership will allow both to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home space.

Gaming furniture happens to be a fast-growing market that is expected to increase by $95.02 million in 2024. IKEA, founded in 1943, became ubiquitous globally, for its flat-packed, self-assembled furniture and affordability. The company is the world's largest furniture company with a valuation of $48.1 billion.

The new gaming range was launched by the company on 29 January 2021 at IKEA China and will be available at IKEA Japan from May 2021. The global sales will start in October 2021. With this IKEA will be targeting both gaming enthusiasts and professional esports athletes with the new gaming furniture.