tech2 News Staff

The 2018 edition of the Indian Games Expo in Mumbai is underway and on 24 November, computer networking company NETGEAR, showcased one of its flagship product, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi router (XR500). IGX Mumbai 2018, has witnessed a rather huge footfall of gamers this year.

NETGEAR's Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) optimises network connections by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and according to the company, keeps you always on with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for advanced online gameplay.

The router includes hardware features such as a dual-core 1.7 GHz processor, Quad-stream Wave 2 WiFi with MU-MIMO, and four external high-power antennas.

“We are extremely pleased to be a part of the IGX 2018 to show our exceptional gaming product range. At NETGEAR we have worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class performance, customization and ease-of use for the ultimate gaming experience. We will continue to participate in such strategic events which give us an opportunity to set new standards in the gaming segment”, says Marthesh Nagendra who is the Country Manager, India & SAARC, NETGEAR.

The company claims that, whether you’re gaming online, hosting a LAN party, or streaming high-definition content, the new NETGEAR Pro Gaming product will take your network to a whole new level of speed, performance, personalization and control.

Here are it's key features:

Gaming Dashboard — on a single screen, views real-time bandwidth utilization by the device, ping delays, and many other parameters.

Geo Filter — Fixes your gaming lag by limiting distance to servers or other players, guarantees local connection and creates black/white lists of your preferred servers.

Quality of Service (QoS) — You can prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by the device to eliminate lag due to queuing at the ISP network.

Gaming VPN — Lets you protect your network identity, prevent DDoS attack, and use the VPN client to connect to the VPN server.

Network Monitor — You can check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag.

Gigabit Ethernet Ports — Maximize speed with four (4) GbE LAN ports for wired connections, ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming.

802.11ac WiFi — Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming, Quad-Stream and 160MHz for faster speeds.

Dual-Core 1.7GHz Processor — Support more devices for better 4K streaming, VR gaming, surfing, and more with this powerful, faster processor.

AC2600 WiFi — Up to 800+1733 Mbps wireless speed, and double the available bandwidth with simultaneous dual-band WiFi.

High-Performance Antennas — For better WiFi coverage and faster speeds with four external antennas.

Memory — To allow plenty of headroom with 256 MB flash and 512 MB RAM.

Beam forming+ — Meant for reliable connections for fewer drops, providing jitter-free network performance.