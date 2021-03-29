tech2 News Staff

Late last week, Microsoft hosted the '/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox' event, where it announced 22 new indie games that will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The gaming showcase was a collaboration between Microsoft's india games program ID@Xbox and streaming platform Twitch. The showcase featured 100 games, with new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 gaming titles.

Some of the games announced are already available on PC – like the Art of Rally – and some of the titles like Narita Boy were already known to be coming to Xbox Game Pass, but besides those there are an additional 15 titles announced at the event. All these titles will rollout on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of their release.

Below is the full list of ID@Xbox titles coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Art of the Rally by Funselektor Labs Inc (cloud and console)

Astria Ascending by Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios (cloud and console)

Backbone by Raw Fury, EggNut (cloud and console)

Boyfriend Dungeon by Kitfox Games (console and PC)

Craftopia by Pocketpair (console and PC)

Dead Static Drive by Team Fanclub (console and PC)

Edge of Eternity by Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio (cloud and console)

Hello Neighbor 2 by tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software (cloud and console)

Library of Ruina by Project Moon (cloud and console)

Little Witch in the Woods by SKT, Sunny Side Up (cloud and console)

Moonglow Bay by Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug (cloud and console)

Narita Boy by Team17, Studio Koba (cloud and console)

Nobody Saves the World by Drinkbox Studios (cloud and console)

Omno by Studio Inkyfox (cloud and console)

Recompile by Dear Villagers, Phigames (cloud, console and PC)

Sable by Raw Fury, Shedworks (console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere by Studio Zevere (console and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 by GSC Game World (cloud and console)

The Ascent by Curve Digital, Neon Giant (cloud, console and PC)

Undungeon by tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines (cloud, console and PC)

Way to the Woods by One Pixel Dog (cloud and console)

The Wild at Heart by Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids (console)