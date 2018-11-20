Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
HyperX launches its Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard in India for Rs 12,900

The Alloy FPS RGB keyboard features Kailh Silver speed switches that offer shorter key travel time.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 18:28 PM IST

HyperX has launched a new mechanical gaming keyboard in India that looks a lot like last year's Alloy FPS Pro keyboard. The Alloy FPS RGB, as it is called, features Kailh Silver switches and is priced at Rs 12,900.

HyperX claims that the switches on the Alloy FPS RGB keyboard offer shorter key travel time and less actuation force for faster gameplay. The full-size RGB keyboard comes with a steel alloy frame in a compact design that will ensure you have adequate space for a mouse and mousepad, says Kingston. That's all well and good, but hopefully, the keyboard can accommodate a palm rest.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB gaming keyboard. Image: HyperX

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB gaming keyboard. Image: HyperX

Talking numbers, the Kingston-owned brand claims that the Kailh Silver Speed key switches require an actuation force of 40 grams and are rated for 70 million key presses. With exposed LED lights on the key switch housing, these LEDs also feature five brightness levels for adequate visibility.

Talking about lighting, the keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved to the onboard memory for on-the-go lighting and macro settings. Paired with HyperX' NGenuity software you can also customise the colour on every key. In addition, NGenuity advanced tools include Game Mode and macro settings.

The Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved to the keyboard's onboard memory. Image: HyperX

The Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved to the keyboard's onboard memory. Image: HyperX

The Alloy FPS RGB also lets you disable the Windows key to prevent gameplay interruptions and other gamer-centric features like 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover. There's also a USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard and a detachable braided cord, which add to the convenience.

