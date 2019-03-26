tech2 News Staff

Kingston’s gaming vertical, HyperX, announced a move to become the official sponsors of professional esports team Entity Gaming in India. This is the company’s first sponsorship for a professional esports team in India. HyperX is a well-known brand in the professional esports industry with sponsorships spanning on more than 20 teams internationally. Their lineup of peripherals including keyboards, mice and headsets are quite popular among gamers especially their iconic Cloud series of gaming headsets.

The sponsorship will be exclusive to Entity Gaming’s Counter Strike: Global Offensive team. Entity Gaming is among the top teams in the Indian esports scene. It's CS:GO team has won several tournaments including ESL India Premiership, DreamHack Mumbai, Intel Extreme Masters XIV, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, Mountain Dew Arena and others. The team has managed to claim fame not only in the country but at international tournaments as well.

Following the announcement, Entity Gaming offered us a tour of their official bootcamp. This is where all the players travelling from different cities and countries reside. From managers to fitness experts, the teams receive every bit of professional aid to help them perform better in the tournaments. Apart from the home base, Entity Gaming is also establishing a remote bootcamp in Europe soon for its international players.

