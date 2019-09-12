Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset announced for $699, starts shipping on 3 October

The upgraded HTC Vive Cosmos has a combined resolution of 2880 x 1700 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 16:43:27 IST

HTC is launching the Vive Cosmos VR headset that was earlier announced at CES this year. This will be the company’s fourth VR headset after the original HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, and HTC Vive Focus. It will be available from 3 October at a price tag of $699.

HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset announced for 9, starts shipping on 3 October

The HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset is priced at $699. Image: YouTube/HTC Vive.

While the original Vive required external trackers or the Lighthouse base stations, the new Cosmos doesn’t need them. Both the base stations were required to track the motion controllers, however, the new headset is capable of tracking the controllers on its own. The connection is still hardwired, so you will need to stay tethered to your PC.

The Vive Cosmos has upgraded LCD panels that have a combined resolution of 2880 x 1700 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. You get a wide 110-degree field-of-view and stereo headphones. For the PC connection, it requires a USB 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 connection. If you hate cables, then you can buy the Vive Wireless Adapter that’s sold separately. However, it will require a free PCIe slot on your PC.

The Vive Cosmos is a modular headset and the company says that new features can be enabled in the future with new mods. Among the first mods is the Vive Cosmos External Tracking Mod that will make the Cosmos compatible with the base stations. Although the headset can track independently, the base stations will enhance the tracking. It will be available in the first quarter next year, followed by an unknown second mod.

Cosmos’ launch also introduces the Vive Reality System, a new redesigned interface to make opening and switching between apps more immersive. It’s being called Lens and it should enable easier navigation across XR and Viveport Infinity apps. There’s also a new homepage called Origin from where all the applications and interactive experiences will be showcased.

If you pre-order the headset by 2 October, you will be eligible for a year’s subscription of Viveport Infinity, the company’s VR game marketplace. Usually, a monthly subscription to the service costs you $13 giving you unlimited access to VR games, apps, and videos such as A Fisherman’s Tale, Fujii, and Ninja Legends.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

HTC's Vive is the first room-scale virtual reality headset to come to India; launches at Rs 92,990

Apr 21, 2017
HTC's Vive is the first room-scale virtual reality headset to come to India; launches at Rs 92,990
Wireless Adapter for HTC Vive Pro VR headset now available for pre-order

HTC Vive Pro

Wireless Adapter for HTC Vive Pro VR headset now available for pre-order

Aug 22, 2018
Facebook to cut down the price of Oculus Rift VR headset by $200

Facebook to cut down the price of Oculus Rift VR headset by $200

Mar 02, 2017
Huawei VR headset with 360-degree sound launched in China along with its P9 series phones

Huawei VR headset with 360-degree sound launched in China along with its P9 series phones

Apr 18, 2016
Samsung to call its standalone VR headset Odyssey

Samsung to call its standalone VR headset Odyssey

Jul 22, 2016
HTC Viveport VR store launches globally

HTC Viveport VR store launches globally

Sep 30, 2016

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019